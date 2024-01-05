5 politicians who are already living by the 'no gree for anybody' anthem

Just a few days into the year, many events we’ve witnessed as a people have shown no one is going to play second fiddle to anybody this year.

Interestingly, young Nigerians are not the only ones dispensing the "no gree for anyone" energy; even politicians have shown tendencies to dish out gbas-gbos to any rival who gets on their nerves.

Here are five politicians who are already living by "no gree for anybody" anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov Sanwo-Olu vs okada riders

Pulse Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took us all by surprise with his legendary reenactment of Babatunde Fashola’s confrontation with a top military officer as soon as the year started.

The roadside drama involving the governor, his security aides and some erring okada riders — one of whom claimed to be a soldier — along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, on Tuesday, January 2, was an indication that Mr Governor plans to not take nonsense from anyone in 2024.

While ordering his aides to go after the riders, Sanwo-Olu’s self-assertive attitude, his gait — on the road he built — and the verbal exchange between him and the arrested ‘soldier’ exemplified his perceived resolve to "no gree for anyone" in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

PDP vs President Tinubu

Pulse Nigeria

On January 1, after President Bola Tinubu’s New Year speech, Nigerians swung into a celebration mood, little did we know that the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Debo Ologunagba, had entered his party’s kitchen cooking violence.

Hours after the speech, the PDP chieftain released a statement, saying the president‘s speech was a waste of Nigerians’ time because it did not address critical issues bedevilling the country.

As if he aimed to get on the president’s nerves, Ologunagba described his speech as empty and uninspiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that President Tinubu should have seized the opportunity presented by the New Year to apologise to Nigerians over his "insensitive policies" instead of making empty promises.

Moghalu vs Presidency

Pulse Nigeria

Ordinarily, you would expect the presidency to act as the bigger person, but this year, it appears presidential aides too are battle-ready like everyone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in a series of tweets claimed that the downward trajectory of Nigeria’s economy in the last 40 years was briefly broken under the administration of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also said since the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power from the PDP in 2015, Nigeria has fallen under a “completely incompetent economic management.”

President Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, did not allow Moghalu’s hot takes to cool off before he fired back.

Ajayi said the PDP administration Moghalu rated as the best in Nigeria since 1999 supervised the decline of the country’s GDP from 7% growth rate to 2% before the APC came to power.

He added that every index for measuring economic growth significantly declined when Moghalu was Deputy Governor at CBN.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his conclusion, he advised Moghalu to “stop fouling the atmosphere with his holier-than-thou remonstrations.”

Atiku is leaving nothing to chance

Pulse Nigeria

When a ram moves backwards, it does so to gather more strength. This seems to be the case for former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Despite six failed attempts for the presidency in 30 years, including losing the 2023 presidential election to Tinubu in 2023, Atiku is already preparing for the 2027 presidential race and he’s not leaving anything to chance this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Channels TV on January 2, Atiku’s spokesperson, Daniel Bwala announced his principal’s presidential ambition barely 24 hours after Peter Obi declared his own Labour Party (LP) as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Obi’s strong performance in the last election is one of the factors responsible for Atiku’s loss and now that he’s reportedly prepping to run again, he’d certainly give the final lap all it’ll take.

Fubara vs Wike

Pulse Nigeria

The battle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike will continue to give off the energy that’ll sustain their "no gree for anybody" attitude towards each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after the reported resolution of the feud between them, Fubara still threw jabs at his former boss during crossover service at St. Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town.

He said, “I want to urge every one of us here, don’t be frightened. What they want is this red biro, it is still with me.

“They have failed. You are the winner; we are the winner because we are still signing with the red biro. And, so long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State."