Atiku’s aide mocks Yahaya Bello’s 'invisibility' amid EFCC saga

Segun Adeyemi

The EFCC has been pursuing Bello over allegations of corruption, and Shaibu's satirical commentary adds fuel to the ongoing public discussion surrounding the case.

Yahaya Bello and EFCC [Facebook]
Yahaya Bello and EFCC [Facebook]

Recall that the EFCC and Yahaya Bello's camp have been disputing reports that the ex-Kogi governor had honoured the anti-graft agency's invitation.

The EFCC has vehemently denied this claim, noting that Bello is still wanted for N80 billion fraud.

A video also surfaced on social media where security agents laid siege to the Kogi State House in Abuja, reportedly attempting to arrest the ex-governor.

READ ALSO: Gunshots rent the air as EFCC attempts to arrest Yahaya Bello at Kogi governor's lodge

In a tweet posted on Thursday, September 19, Shaibu made light of the situation, suggesting that Bello might be relying on supernatural methods to evade the authorities.

Shaibu's tweet began with a sarcastic note, suggesting that Yahaya Bello's "juju man" must enjoy a good laugh at the former governor's expense.

"How delightful it must feel to convince the fugitive governor that his powerful 'otumokpo' would make him completely invisible—not just to human eyes, but even to the telescopic & microscopic scrutiny of the EFCC," Shaibu wrote, adding a touch of mockery to the situation.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello still wanted - EFCC denies arrest of ex-Kogi gov

He went on to describe a fanciful scenario where the supposed juju practitioner allegedly advised Bello to wear a white caftan and place the "otumokpo" in his cap.

According to the tweet, this charm would render him invisible even as he walked confidently with a sitting governor and took photos.

Shaibu also mocked the idea that the EFCC could not locate Bello despite being tipped off about his whereabouts.

"What a time to be alive in Nigeria," Shaibu concluded, reflecting on the absurdity of the situation.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

