Yahaya Bello still wanted - EFCC denies arrest of ex-Kogi gov

According to the anti-graft agency, the ex-governor remains at large and is still wanted for alleged financial misconduct.

Pulse Nigeria reported earlier that the ex-Kogi governor honoured the EFCC invitation after months of resistance, as confirmed by his media aide, Ohiare Michael.

"The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law, sought only to ensure due process by enforcing his fundamental rights," the statement read.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 18, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale clarified the situation.

"Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello, is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect," Oyewale stated.

The commission further reaffirmed that Bello faces an arrest warrant over alleged money laundering charges amounting to ₦80.2 billion.

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation about the former governor's whereabouts and legal status.