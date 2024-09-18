ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello still wanted - EFCC denies arrest of ex-Kogi gov

Segun Adeyemi

The EFCC reaffirmed that Bello faces an arrest warrant over alleged money laundering charges amounting to ₦80.2 billion.

Yahaya Bello and EFCC [Facebook]

According to the anti-graft agency, the ex-governor remains at large and is still wanted for alleged financial misconduct.

Pulse Nigeria reported earlier that the ex-Kogi governor honoured the EFCC invitation after months of resistance, as confirmed by his media aide, Ohiare Michael.

Michael stated that Bello decided following consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies.

"The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law, sought only to ensure due process by enforcing his fundamental rights," the statement read.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 18, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale clarified the situation.

"Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello, is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect," Oyewale stated.

The commission further reaffirmed that Bello faces an arrest warrant over alleged money laundering charges amounting to ₦80.2 billion.

"Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged ₦80.2 billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest," the statement read.

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation about the former governor's whereabouts and legal status.

The EFCC's statement effectively puts an end to rumours of his detention while underscoring the severity of the allegations against him.

