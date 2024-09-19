ADVERTISEMENT
Gunshots rent the air as EFCC attempts to arrest Yahaya Bello at Kogi governor's lodge

Nurudeen Shotayo

The EFFC operatives faced strong resistance from security personnel at the Governor's lodge, preventing them from effecting Bello's arrest.

Yahaya Bello and EFCC [Facebook]
The attempted arrest comes hours after the embattled former Governor voluntarily appeared at the office of the anti-graft agency in the company of his successor, Governor Usamn Ododo, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

According to a statement by Ohiare Michael, Director of Bello's Media Office, the EFCC refused to subject the politician to questioning and told him he was free to leave.

However, in a twist on Wednesday night, operatives of the EFCC stormed the Governor's lodge where Bello was believed to be held and tried to arrest him but faced resistance from security personnel manning the facility which resulted in a clash.

Gunshots rented the air following the ensuing altercation, causing the area to be cordoned off and movement restricted to only EFCC operatives and other security agencies stationed there.

Unconfirmed reports say that the former Governor later left the lodge in the company of Ododo.

Another statement by Michael late Wednesday confirmed the development.

“It has come to our notice that people suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello.

They have been shooting sporadically.

“It was reported earlier that the former Governor went to the EFCC Office voluntarily, but the commission told him to leave and come at a later date, only to mount an attack on the Kogi Government facility in Asokoro.

“We want to place it on record that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him.

“Tonight’s attack was needless as the former Governor made himself available to the EFCC in their office for interrogation.

“The EFCC had no question to ask Alhaji Yahaya Bello in the morning, but suddenly, they are out to arrest him.

“This action is condemnable. They have displayed the very reason many Nigerians believe they are fighting political battles instead of the mandate to fight corruption.

“This action reflects much more than a fight against corruption. We will keep Nigerians posted,” the media aide said.

Governor Usman Ododo accompanied his predecessor, Yahaya Bello to the EFCC office [NAN]
Governor Usman Ododo accompanied his predecessor, Yahaya Bello to the EFCC office [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

This is the latest episode in what has become a public soap opera between the EFCC and the embattled former Governor, who has been declared wanted by the anti-graft agency for having allegedly laundered ₦80.2 billion.

Bello is also on the wanted list of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) after escaping arrest in April.

Hours after showing up at the EFCC office on Wednesday, the commission's spokesman, Dele Oyewale, issued a statement, denying that the former Governor was being held in custody, insisting that he remains wanted.

“Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect. The Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.

“Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest,” Oyewale said in a statement.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

