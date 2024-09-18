EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

Bello had honoured the invitation of the EFCC) over alleged financial fraud.

A statement issued by the Director of his Media Office, Ohiare Michael, said that officials of the anti-graft agency did not interrogate the former governor during his visit.

“The EFCC did not interrogate him. He was told that he could leave by officials of the commission.

“We don’t know what this means yet.

“He was accompanied to the commission’s office by Gov. Usman Ododo, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) had earlier reported that the director had said that Bello decided to honour the EFCC invitation after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies.

He had also said that the former governor, who had great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, had, all the while, only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights to ensure due process.

The director said that the case had been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing.

“It is important for the former governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

“The former governor believes firmly in the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development; and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

“It is on record that he was the first Governor of Kogi State to put in place an anti-corruption mechanism to check graft and ensure that the resources of the State work for the people of the State.”

The director had said that Bello was accompanied to the EFCC Headquarters by high-profile Nigerians.