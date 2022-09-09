RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman d*es after being rescued from mob who attacked her for kidnapping

Damilare Famuyiwa

A woman suspected to be a kidnapper after allegedly trying to abduct a child - a move which was foiled by an 11-year-old girl - has given up the ghost. An angry mob had almost burnt her alive following the abduction attempt, prompting the police to intervene.

A woman simply identified as Toyin, has passed away. She died after she was rescued from a mob that lynched her after catching her attempting to kidnap an eight-month-old baby.

The mob apprehended Toyin while she was trying to whisk away the baby in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident happened when she entered the private residence of a relative of the baby’s mother in search of her husband, one Akeem.

After being advised to leave the premises that her husband wasn’t there, Toyin left but still lurked around the area. Upon realizing that the only adult that was with the children in the compound had left, she went back and was said to have attempted to steal the baby.

Things went south for Toyin as an 11-year-old girl, who was also in the premises, raised alarm and drew attention from people who nabbed the kidnap suspect. She was consequently taken under the bridge in the Ijora area, where the angry mob attacked her.

During the attack, some policemen intervened and rescued her from them. But while Toyin was receiving treatment in a hospital where she was rushed to, she breathed her last as she gave up the ghost.

This writer understands that this incident happened barely a month after the Lagos State Police Command warned residents against mob actions.

Warning residents to stop taking laws into their hands, the police advised them to report suspects to their nearest stations for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa
