Police recover locally-fabricated arms, ammunition in Enugu, arrest 4 suspects

They recovered ATM cards used by criminals to defraud bank customers whose genuine cards they must have swapped. Police operatives also arrested four suspects in connection with the recoveries, the spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe stated that operatives foiled a robbery attempt in the state capital on December 7 where they arrested a 29-year-old male suspect and recovered one locally-made pistol from him. His accomplices fled the scene, the spokesman added.

“On November 26, operatives arrested a 26-year-old male also in the state capital and recovered a locally-fabricated double-barrel pistol from him.

“In a related development, operatives on routine 'stop-and-search’ duty on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, arrested a 22-year-old male who had two live cartridges on him.

“Operatives, in conjunction with security guards at a commercial bank, arrested a 26-year-old in the state capital on December 6 for swapping ATM cards of bank customers.

“Several ATM cards bearing different names were recovered from him. He confessed to have been engaged in ATM swapping crime for some time.

“His gang members escaped, however,’’ Ndukwe stated.

He added that Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, had reaffirmed commitment of the police to maintain maximum security, law, and order, especially during the yuletide.

“The commissioner enjoins the citizenry to remain law-abiding; be vigilant, and continue to support the police with credible information to further rid the state of criminals.