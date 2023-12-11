ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police recover locally-fabricated arms, ammunition in Enugu, arrest 4 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

ATM cards were also recovered which the criminals used in defrauding bank customers whose genuine cards they must have swapped.

Police recover locally-fabricated arms, ammunition in Enugu, arrest 4 suspects [Leadership News]
Police recover locally-fabricated arms, ammunition in Enugu, arrest 4 suspects [Leadership News]

Recommended articles

They recovered ATM cards used by criminals to defraud bank customers whose genuine cards they must have swapped. Police operatives also arrested four suspects in connection with the recoveries, the spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe stated that operatives foiled a robbery attempt in the state capital on December 7 where they arrested a 29-year-old male suspect and recovered one locally-made pistol from him. His accomplices fled the scene, the spokesman added.

“On November 26, operatives arrested a 26-year-old male also in the state capital and recovered a locally-fabricated double-barrel pistol from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a related development, operatives on routine 'stop-and-search’ duty on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, arrested a 22-year-old male who had two live cartridges on him.

“Operatives, in conjunction with security guards at a commercial bank, arrested a 26-year-old in the state capital on December 6 for swapping ATM cards of bank customers.

“Several ATM cards bearing different names were recovered from him. He confessed to have been engaged in ATM swapping crime for some time.

“His gang members escaped, however,’’ Ndukwe stated.

He added that Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, had reaffirmed commitment of the police to maintain maximum security, law, and order, especially during the yuletide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The commissioner enjoins the citizenry to remain law-abiding; be vigilant, and continue to support the police with credible information to further rid the state of criminals.

“Such information can be provided at the nearest police station or by calling the police emergency hotlines: 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202, or 08098880172, or by sending emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com”, Ndukwe also noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two suspects have been arrested [Punch]

Hoodlums kidnap 3 workers in Ogun farm, police arrest two suspects

The victim's body has been deposited at the morgue [Guardian]

Boyfriend disappears after lady found dead in hotel

Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights

Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights

Police is investigating the siblings' disappearance [The Nation]

Tricyclist contracted to take students to school disappears with 4 siblings