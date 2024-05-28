ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Okada riders invade Lagos police station, engage officers in gun battle

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants reportedly stormed the police station in their large numbers. .

The police was able to repel the attack [Daily Trust]
The police was able to repel the attack [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the invasion led to a gun battle between the armed okada riders, and policemen on duty.

Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident, saying the situation had been brought under control.

The incident, according to the police spokesperson, caused panic among residents, leading to the reinforcements of police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers of Ipaja Police Division have successfully repelled an early morning attack on their division by motorcycle operators. The attack came after police officers commenced the day’s enforcement of the existing ban on motorcycles in Lagos State.

“The attackers, who came in their hundreds, stormed the station with dangerous weapons, shooting at the officers and attempting to overrun the station. While officers and men of the division held their ground, reinforcement came from the Area Command and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“Two of the attackers were fatally injured during the attack. However, this did not deter the officers from accomplishing their mandate as over two hundred motorcycles were impounded and some of the attackers arrested, with one locally made firearm retrieved.

“The Lagos State Police Command will not be cowed into abdicating its responsibilities of enforcement of all duly passed laws and maintenance of law and order within the society,” Hundeyin said in a statement.

The police spokesperson maintained that the suspects would be brought to book.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA bust cocaine trafficking couple, seizes multi-billion-Naira drugs

NDLEA bust cocaine trafficking couple, seizes multi-billion-Naira drugs

Is Umar Bago best performing northern governor? CSO reacts

Is Umar Bago best performing northern governor? CSO reacts

UI students accuse institution of victimisation after fee hike protest

UI students accuse institution of victimisation after fee hike protest

Ododo calls for opposition backing post-tribunal win for Kogi's development

Ododo calls for opposition backing post-tribunal win for Kogi's development

Ondo 2024: Jimoh Ibrahim withdraws suit against Gov Aiyedatiwa over APC primaries

Ondo 2024: Jimoh Ibrahim withdraws suit against Gov Aiyedatiwa over APC primaries

Tinubu concludes 3-day visit to Lagos, heads to Abuja for inaugurations

Tinubu concludes 3-day visit to Lagos, heads to Abuja for inaugurations

Tinubu believes tourism could lead Nigeria's revenue - Tourism minister

Tinubu believes tourism could lead Nigeria's revenue - Tourism minister

Benue lawmakers scrap lifetime pension for ex-governors, deputies

Benue lawmakers scrap lifetime pension for ex-governors, deputies

Ibrahim Lamorde: Ex-EFCC boss to be buried today

Ibrahim Lamorde: Ex-EFCC boss to be buried today

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court adjourns case involving 6 accused of aiding woman's suicide

Court adjourns case involving 6 accused of aiding woman's suicide

Proprietor sells school, flees abroad after collecting fees for WAEC, NECO [oyoaffairs]

Proprietor sells school, flees abroad after collecting fees for WAEC, NECO in Ibadan

A gold necklace [Zavandi]

Lagos woman who stole gold necklace worth ₦4.02m gets ₦500,000 bail

They are both stable and responding to treatment at the hospital [Punch]

Stray bullets hit 2 students in LASU