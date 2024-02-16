NSC seizes ₦19.6m worth of sex enhancement drugs, thwarts food smuggling attempt in Sokoto

The Coordinating Comptroller, Kolapo Oladeji, made this known while briefing newsmen in Sokoto. He said that trucks of food items were also intercepted at Kajji community on the Sokoto-Kebbi road.

Oladeji added that the intercepted truck's load of food items was heading to the Niger Republic through the Kebbi border and that action contravened regulations.

“We will leave no stone unturned to block food smuggling out of the country because of the current situation in the country

“We all know that prices of food items have skyrocketed because of the activities of some Nigerians.

“Our people are hungry but they prefer to take the food to another country despite the border closures imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

” We will continue to trail them and block their routes. And whoever is caught in this nefarious act will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

According to him, some consignment of counterfeit drugs whose duty-paid values were not yet ascertained had also been seized during the routine operations.

"These drugs are very dangerous to the health of our people, some of them even carried fake National Agency For Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration and expiring dates,” he stated.

He added that the NCS operatives also apprehended 60 jerry cans of petroleum products smuggled outside the country. The Team leader solicited people's cooperation and support with intelligent information that would assist officials to stop activities that crippled the nation’s economy and public health.