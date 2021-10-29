Swag Is+
Imose Technologies reaffirms their position as the leading technology brand with new affordable feature phones
Imose Technologies Limited, a leading indigenous mobile technology company recently launched two new feature phones to reaffirm its core values as a “People First” driven brand. These two new devices, Sabi I and Swag Is+ are budget friendly and aimed at the average Nigerian.
Imose Swag Is+ is a device that rocks a gemstone-inspired design and the comfortable 3D curved key-mat to complement your style. Imose Swag Is+ is durable, sleek and beautifully designed in two attractive black-gold and blue colors.
The Swag Is+ other notable features include;
Display: 1.8 Inch
SIM: Dual SIM, Dual Standby
Camera: VGA
Memory Card Slot
Connectivity: Wireless FM/Bluetooth
Charger: Micro 5 PIN
Big and Bright High Intensity Torch Light
Micro SD Card Slot
Long lasting battery of 1000mah
MP3 Player and many more
The Swag 1s+ is currently available online for purchase through imose mobile website at a starting price of 4,000 naira
Also available on Jumia and Konga
Sabi I
The Sabi I comes in as the big brother to Swag Is+ rocking a bigger battery of 2000 MAh that can last up to 3 days. Perfectly committed to the delivery of quality, long-lasting devices and platforms that enable seamless access to information on the go, the Imose range of mobile phones brings you premium quality mobile phones highlighting expressive features including GPRS, Wireless FM Radio and more!
The Sabi I other notable features include;
Display: 1.8 Inch
SIM: Dual SIM, Dual Standby
Camera: VGA
Memory Card Slot
Connectivity: Wireless FM/Bluetooth
Charger: Micro 5 PIN
High Intensity Touch Light
Micro SD Card Slot
Long lasting battery of 2000mah
MP3 Player and many more
The Sabi I is currently available online for purchase through imose mobile website at a starting price of 4,500 naira.
Also available on Jumia and Konga
