Imose Technologies reaffirms their position as the leading technology brand with new affordable feature phones

Imose Swag Is+ is a device that rocks a gemstone-inspired design and the comfortable 3D curved key-mat to complement your style. Imose Swag Is+ is durable, sleek and beautifully designed in two attractive black-gold and blue colors.

The Swag Is+ other notable features include;

Display: 1.8 Inch

SIM: Dual SIM, Dual Standby

Camera: VGA

Memory Card Slot

Connectivity: Wireless FM/Bluetooth

Charger: Micro 5 PIN

Big and Bright High Intensity Torch Light

Micro SD Card Slot

Long lasting battery of 1000mah

MP3 Player and many more

The Swag 1s+ is currently available online for purchase through imose mobile website at a starting price of 4,000 naira

Also available on Jumia and Konga

Sabi I

The Sabi I comes in as the big brother to Swag Is+ rocking a bigger battery of 2000 MAh that can last up to 3 days. Perfectly committed to the delivery of quality, long-lasting devices and platforms that enable seamless access to information on the go, the Imose range of mobile phones brings you premium quality mobile phones highlighting expressive features including GPRS, Wireless FM Radio and more!

The Sabi I other notable features include;

Display: 1.8 Inch

SIM: Dual SIM, Dual Standby

Camera: VGA

Memory Card Slot

Connectivity: Wireless FM/Bluetooth

Charger: Micro 5 PIN

High Intensity Touch Light

Micro SD Card Slot

Long lasting battery of 2000mah

MP3 Player and many more

The Sabi I is currently available online for purchase through imose mobile website at a starting price of 4,500 naira.

Also available on Jumia and Konga

-----