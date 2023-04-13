The sports category has moved to a new website.
date 2023-04-13
Court remands man for allegedly attempting to kill his sister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police charged Iorfa with assault and attempted culpable homicide.

The police charged Iorfa with assault and attempted culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs Roseline Iyorshe, did not take the plea of Iorfa for want in jurisdiction.

Iyorshe ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 8, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato told the court that the case was reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi by Jenkies Shade of KM 4 Gboko Road, Makurdi on April 11.

Ato alleged that on April 10, Shade reported that Iorfa ruthlessly brutalised his older sister, Nguwasen of Clerk Quarters, Makurdi.

“He hit her with an object on her head and other sensitive parts of her body until she became unconscious,” the prosecutor said.

Following the petition, the prosecutor told the court that police detectives arrested Iorfa and he confessed to the crime.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 266 and 230 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004.

The prosecutor, who said investigation into the matter was still ongoing, prayed for an adjournment.

