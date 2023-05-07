The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway claims 3 lives

News Agency Of Nigeria

The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara in Remo North local government area of Ogun.

Tanker crushes 2 to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Illustrative picture) (Naija News)

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Okpe said the accident, which occurred at 6.25 p.m. on May 6, involved a Toyota car with registration number KSF122 FB and a Sinotruk marked FZE 840 G.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the accident was caused by speeding, which led to loss of control on the part of the Toyota car driver who rammed into the moving truck from the rear.

“A total of five people were involved which comprised four men and one woman; two people were injured while three deaths were recorded,” she said.

Okpe stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara in Remo North local government area of Ogun.

Meanwhile, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, sympathised with the families of the victims.

Umar reiterated the dangers of speeding, especially during the rainy season where visibility is poor, advising motorists to drive defensively and obey traffic rules and regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

