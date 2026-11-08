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Twente vs Ajax: Arokodare worsens Eric Chelle's headache

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:18 - 08 November 2026
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Tolu Arokodare scored for the fifth consecutive match but Ajax failed to clinch victory.
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Despite Tolu Arokodare’s intervention, Ajax suffered late heartbreak on Sunday afternoon, surrendering a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Twente in a thrilling Eredivisie clash at De Grolsch Veste.

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The encounter saw Ajax dominate early proceedings on the road, powered by yet another phenomenal performance from the Nigeria international striker.

However, the Amsterdam giants collapsed in the closing stages, allowing Twente's veteran forward Wout Weghorst to single-handedly rescue a point for the hosts with a brilliant second-half brace, culminating in a dramatic stoppage-time penalty.

Key Match Details

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Ajax required less than three minutes to silence the home crowd. In just the 2nd minute of play, Tolu Arokodare continued his scintillating form, finding the back of the net to give the visitors a rapid 1-0 lead. 

The goal marked the fifth consecutive match in which Arokodare has scored, solidifying his status as the most in-form striker currently invited to the Super Eagles squad by manager Eric Chelle. 

Leading the line with power and intelligence, Arokodare's clinical finishing continues to make an undeniable case that he deserves to start in Nigeria's upcoming international fixtures against Tanzania.

Ajax improved their footing in the game, with Rayane Bounida finishing cleanly to make it 2-0 in the 66th minute, seemingly putting the game out of reach for Francesco Farioli's men.

However, the hosts refused to surrender. Just two minutes later (68'), Wout Weghorst struck to pull a goal back for Twente, immediately shifting the momentum.

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 The closing stages devolved into a tense affair, punctuated by yellow cards for both sides as Ajax desperately tried to hold onto their narrow lead. The resistance finally broke deep into injury time.

 In the 94th minute, Twente were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. Weghorst stepped up and confidently converted the spot-kick to seal his brace and salvage the 2-2 draw for the home side.

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