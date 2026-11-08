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This is not the best way! Amorim reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo retirement

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:22 - 08 November 2026
AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement did not end in the ideal manner.
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Ronaldo announced his retirement on 5 November 2026, bringing an end to a record-breaking career that produced 146 goals in 234 appearances.

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He led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory and two Nations League titles.

Amorim was speaking after Milan’s Europa League clash with Ferencvaros (via GOAL), when asked about his compatriot’s decision to step away from the national team after 23 years.

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Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior international debut for Portugal in August 2003, beginning an era that spanned over two decades.
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“This is not the best way for his national team career to end, but what he has done for our country is clear to everyone,” Amorim said.

He went on to underline Ronaldo’s global impact. “The whole world knows him. Football is a window, and many people know Portugal through Ronaldo.

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'He has played alongside many important players. Even after retiring, he will continue to contribute to our country off the field.”

Ronaldo's exit was overshadowed by a public fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old left the national team camp after being told he would not start against Denmark and was later handed a 30-day suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation.

The FPF has already indicated it wishes to organize a fitting tribute to ensure the man who defined an era of Portuguese football does not leave on such a sour note. 

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s departure closes one of the most significant eras in Portuguese football history.

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