Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Wirtz ends goal-drought in style as Reds hammer Eagles

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park to bounce back after consecutive defeats.

The Reds, who lost their last two games against Arsenal and Fenerbahce in midweek, needed a response.

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Three goals and three points ✊ #CRYLIV https://t.co/6WJfnIhr4a — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 8, 2026

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a well-directed header from Dominik Szoboszlai’s set-piece delivery.

Florian Wirtz then doubled the lead nine minutes into the second half, controlling Bradley Barcola’s cross and finishing clinically to end a 12-game Premier League goal drought.

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Alexander Isak sealed the victory with a composed strike in the 89th minute. Eddie Nketiah converted a late penalty for a Palace consolation, but the result was never in doubt.

Wirtz was the standout performer, dictating play in midfield and providing the decisive second goal that broke the hosts’ resistance.

Liverpool controlled large periods of the contest, creating regular chances while remaining solid at the back for most of the afternoon.

The win lifts the Reds above Chelsea in the Premier League table and into the top four, boosting morale ahead of the international break.

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