Sunderland vs Chelsea: Blues Bitten by Black Cats and VAR Controversy in Shock Loss

Chelsea suffered a massive blow to their slim Premier League hopes after a shocking 1-0 defeat away at Sunderland, with VAR controversy leaving the Blues stunned.

Chelsea were left stunned after losing 1-0 away to Sunderland to dent their slim Premier League hopes

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After being denied a penalty of their own following a lengthy VAR check, the Blues were condemned to defeat after Sunderland were awarded a spot-kick duly converted by Enzo Le Fee.

Sunderland secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea, handing Xabi Alonso’s side another frustrating away defeat while climbing off the bottom of the Premier League table with only their second league win of the season.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: How it happened

The hosts threatened early when Chemsdine Talbi delivered an excellent cross from the left, but Brian Brobbey could only volley wide from close range. Chelsea subsequently appealed for a penalty after Cole Palmer went down under a challenge from Luke O’Nien, but both referee Jarred Gillett and VAR ruled that the foul occurred outside the area.

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Sunderland were awarded a penalty at the other end 10 minutes later when Levi Colwill brought down Brobbey inside the box. Enzo Le Fee stepped up and confidently converted from 12 yards, sending Mike Penders the wrong way to give the hosts the lead.

Chelsea struggled to respond, with Romeo Lavia firing narrowly wide from distance as the visitors went into half-time trailing.

Alonso introduced Estevao at the interval in an attempt to improve his side's attacking threat, but Chelsea failed to register a shot during the opening 15 minutes of the second half. Further substitutions, including Danny Welbeck and Geovany Quenda, also failed to produce an equaliser.

Sunderland nearly doubled their advantage through Wilson Isidor, but Penders made an important save. Quenda later fired narrowly wide, while Welbeck squandered a late opportunity in stoppage time.