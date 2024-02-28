3 dead as jeep collides with unregistered trailer in Osun

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adeleke said a Lexus 350 Jeep with registration number plate SMK 17JK, had a head-on collision with an unregistered trailer, leading to the death of three persons on the spot.

He attributed the accident to reckless driving by the trailer driver, who immediately fled the accident scene.

“We gathered that the trailer caused the accident due to the reckless driving of the driver who ran away after the accident happened.

“The dead bodies of the three persons inside the Lexus 350 jeep have been taken to an unidentified morgue while the road has been cleared for easy vehicular movement,” Adeleke said.

According to him, road users must adhere to safety regulations on highways to save lives and property.