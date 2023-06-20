ADVERTISEMENT
2 brothers in court for allegedly raping woman, threatening her life

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦‎500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

The offences contravened Sections 411, 137, 260 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 [Guardian]
The offences contravened Sections 411, 137, 260 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

The defendants, whose addresses are unknown, are standing trial before a Badagry Chief Magistrates' Court on a four-count charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 14 at 2.30 pm at Oluwo Compound, Imeke, Badagry.

Uko said said that Wahab had sexual intercourse with a 20-year-old lady without her consent.

"He threatened to kill the lady with cutlass if she should inform anybody about his unlawful act.

"The second defendant, Shuaibu, conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by standing at the entrance of the house and watching Wahab committing the offence of unlawfully having intercourse with the complainant," he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 137, 260 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦‎500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said that one of the sureties must be a community leader.

He adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.

