10 dead, 12 injured as bus collides with car in Jigawa
The PRO said that the FRSC personnel who responded to a distress call on the accident, have since taken the victims to the General Hospital, Ringim.
The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ibrahim Yahaya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.
Yahaya said the accident, involving a Volkswagen Golf car and a Toyota bus, occurred at Gidan Garke village at about 12:30 p.m.
He explained that the accident occurred when the two vehicles conveying 22 passengers, had a head-on-collision as a result of wrongful overtaking.
According to him, the personnel could not identify the registration numbers of the two vehicles as they were burnt beyond recognition.
