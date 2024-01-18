ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

10 dead, 12 injured as bus collides with car in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PRO said that the FRSC personnel who responded to a distress call on the accident, have since taken the victims to the General Hospital, Ringim.

Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)
Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ibrahim Yahaya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Yahaya said the accident, involving a Volkswagen Golf car and a Toyota bus, occurred at Gidan Garke village at about 12:30 p.m.

He explained that the accident occurred when the two vehicles conveying 22 passengers, had a head-on-collision as a result of wrongful overtaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PRO said that the FRSC personnel who responded to a distress call on the accident, have since taken the victims to the General Hospital, Ringim.

According to him, the personnel could not identify the registration numbers of the two vehicles as they were burnt beyond recognition.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Nigeria next week

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Nigeria next week

Kogi govt clamps down on illegal mining, bans issuance of consent letters

Kogi govt clamps down on illegal mining, bans issuance of consent letters

Wike wants to build ₦1.7bn smart secondary school in FCT

Wike wants to build ₦1.7bn smart secondary school in FCT

Police threaten to arrest 3 suspects for alleged ₦26.4m betting fraud

Police threaten to arrest 3 suspects for alleged ₦26.4m betting fraud

Sharia Council tasks Tinubu on equity, farness on appointments

Sharia Council tasks Tinubu on equity, farness on appointments

Tinubu committed to uninterrupted academic calendar - Aide

Tinubu committed to uninterrupted academic calendar - Aide

Market capitalisation rises by ₦1.01trn

Market capitalisation rises by ₦1.01trn

We received ₦7.7bn COVID-19 intervention fund – FAAN MD

We received ₦7.7bn COVID-19 intervention fund – FAAN MD

ICPC, FIRS collaborate to fight financial tax frauds

ICPC, FIRS collaborate to fight financial tax frauds

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace [NAN]

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway [dailypost]

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Ronnie Long's case shines a harsh light on the systemic injustices that can plague the legal system [Peter Weinberger/The Charlotte Observer/AP]

Innocent man who spent 44 years in prison for rape receives ₦21.6bn compensation