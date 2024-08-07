Tinubu should adopt sibling of Kaduna boy killed by soldier - Reno Omokri

Mohammed died on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after he was hit by a warning shot fired by a soldier who was trying to disperse some hoodlums in the Samaru area of the state.

The incident occurred when troops responded to a distress call about hoodlums gathering in the area, burning tyres, and pelting stones at security personnel.

Upon arrival, the soldiers faced aggressive behaviour from the mob, prompting one soldier to fire a warning shot.

Following the tragic incident, the Nigerian Army said the officer responsible has been arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation in detention.

Omokri asks Tinubu to reach out to the victim's family

Reacting to the development in a post on his X on Wednesday, Omokri asked the President to invite the parents and siblings of the deceased to Aso Rock Villa and condole them personally and emphatically.

He also suggests that Tinubu should adopt a child of the bereaved parents if they have any and are willing to accept such a gesture and bring him/her to live in the Presidential Villa.

The former presidential aide said, in case the first option isn't expedient, the President should offer Mohammed's siblings scholarships up to the university level.

"It would be expedient if this was done immediately, or as soon as possible. Show this family love and express contrition to them for the act of the unruly soldier. If they have another child and they are willing, offer to adopt that child and let him live with you in the Presidential Villa.

"If that is not expedient, then at least offer Ismail's siblings scholarships up to the university level. You ought to be aware that even though you did not order or sanction this killing and it was ostensibly accidental, your political enemies will use it against you. Sadly, that is the way politics is played in Nigeria.

"However, if you show empathy and show it quickly and genuinely, you will rob them of this opportunity and even project strength and warmth to the nation and especially to Arewa," he said.