Protest: DSS detains 7 foreigners in connection to Russian flag display in Kano

The detained, who are currently under investigation, were arrested on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Aggrieved Nigerians have been on the streets in several parts of the country since Thursday, August 1, 2024, to register their displeasure over the harsh economic climate created by President Bola Tinubu's reforms.

However, the demonstrations took a different turn in Kano, Kaduna, and Yobe States where protesters were seen burning the Nigerian flag and hoisting the Russian flag.

DSS swings into action

Briefing the nation on the development on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the arrest of the foreigners which he described as part of routine security enforcement rather than a targeted effort against Polish citizens.

Afunanya made this known while responding to questions during a briefing with the Diplomatic Corps in Abuja, affirming that the Service's actions were conducted in line with democratic principles and respect for human rights.

“Seven persons were picked up from Kano because of where they were found during the protest and display of foreign flag in Kano two days ago.

“As a responsible security organisation, we owe it an obligation to do some verification and ascertain basic reasons and circumstances for some cases.

DSS pleads for cooperation

The DSS spokesman pleaded for cooperation in maintaining global stability, urging nations not to allow their citizens to be deployed as instruments for undermining peace in any country.

“As the foremost domestic security organisation, we believe we have to work in sync with all of you who are men of goodwill.

“Our operations must be governed by democratic principles and protocol that emphasise freedom and human rights, and of course intelligence and security governance. We obey all of these whether we are dealing with Nigerians or foreigners.

“But we have a plea. In the course of the discharging of our duty, we also see that some Nigerians definitely would want to use foreign lands as lunch pads to attack domestic peace and stability. We plead that you do not offer your country to some person who may be deviant or have a terrorist inclination in today’s global pursuit. If anything happens in a country, it affects the others.