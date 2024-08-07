ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Nurudeen Shotayo

Daniels warned that the violent demonstrations in the North could easily spread to the southern part of the country if care isn't taken.

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row
Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Recommended articles

Daniels, who is also a Nollywood actress, raised concerns about the turn of events in the north where the protest has been infiltrated by hoodlums who are perpetrating violence and destruction.

At the same time, some protesters were also seen in places like Kano, Kaduna, and Yobe State burning the Nigerian flag and hoisting a Russian flag in a subtle call for a military takeover.

On the first day of the protests, Thursday, August 1, 2024, Daniels took to her social media to share a video in which she preached against violence and rioting during the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Once violence gets involved, it defeats the whole purpose of the protests. I urge everyone to try and make this protest as peaceful as possible," the Nollywood actress warned.

However, her message wasn't well received by some Nigerians, who accused her of speaking from a privileged position given that she's married to a wealthy Nigerian politician.

Regina Daniels [Instagram/reginadaniels]
Regina Daniels [Instagram/reginadaniels] Pulse Nigeria

Responding to the criticisms in another Instagram video on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Daniels called attention to the growing tension in the north amid the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reiterated her stance against violence and warned that an uprising in the North could quickly spread to the southern part of the country in a flash if care isn't taken.

The Senator's wife also acknowledged that she was privileged but argued that doesn't insulate her from the challenges other Nigerians are experiencing.

"You see what is happening in the North? Hoisting Russian the flag, is that what we want? Mind you, whatever happens in the North can get to you (Southerners). I preach against violence and ignorant Nigerians said oh 'it's because I'm privileged. It's because I'm opportune.'

"Yes, the fact remains that I'm privileged and opportune but that doesn't stop me from understanding that my nannies need to be paid extra. Or stop me from understanding that the gateman or my cooks need to be well catered for because of insecurity and extra bills to be paid in Nigeria.

"The point remains, that Nigeria can't be changed in a day and not by one man. I'm not speaking for the government, neither am I speaking for you people to love me because I don't need it. I'm just stating the obvious fact. And that's the truth. The earlier we realise this protest is turning into something else, the better for us all. And that's it," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia

Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

Edo 2024: Group demands police impartiality at poll

Edo 2024: Group demands police impartiality at poll

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined protesters to condemn police brutality in Nigeria IN 2020. [Twitter/@gboyegaakosile]

Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal