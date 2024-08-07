Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Daniels, who is also a Nollywood actress, raised concerns about the turn of events in the north where the protest has been infiltrated by hoodlums who are perpetrating violence and destruction.

At the same time, some protesters were also seen in places like Kano, Kaduna, and Yobe State burning the Nigerian flag and hoisting a Russian flag in a subtle call for a military takeover.

On the first day of the protests, Thursday, August 1, 2024, Daniels took to her social media to share a video in which she preached against violence and rioting during the demonstrations.

"Once violence gets involved, it defeats the whole purpose of the protests. I urge everyone to try and make this protest as peaceful as possible," the Nollywood actress warned.

However, her message wasn't well received by some Nigerians, who accused her of speaking from a privileged position given that she's married to a wealthy Nigerian politician.

Responding to the criticisms in another Instagram video on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Daniels called attention to the growing tension in the north amid the protest.

She reiterated her stance against violence and warned that an uprising in the North could quickly spread to the southern part of the country in a flash if care isn't taken.

The Senator's wife also acknowledged that she was privileged but argued that doesn't insulate her from the challenges other Nigerians are experiencing.

"You see what is happening in the North? Hoisting Russian the flag, is that what we want? Mind you, whatever happens in the North can get to you (Southerners). I preach against violence and ignorant Nigerians said oh 'it's because I'm privileged. It's because I'm opportune.'

"Yes, the fact remains that I'm privileged and opportune but that doesn't stop me from understanding that my nannies need to be paid extra. Or stop me from understanding that the gateman or my cooks need to be well catered for because of insecurity and extra bills to be paid in Nigeria.

"The point remains, that Nigeria can't be changed in a day and not by one man. I'm not speaking for the government, neither am I speaking for you people to love me because I don't need it. I'm just stating the obvious fact. And that's the truth. The earlier we realise this protest is turning into something else, the better for us all. And that's it," she said.