Soldier arrested after warning shot kills 16-year-old boy in Zaria

In a statement released by the military on Tuesday, July 6, the incident occurred when troops responded to a distress call about hoodlums gathering in Samaru, burning tyres, and pelting stones at security personnel.

Upon arrival, the soldiers faced aggressive behaviour from the mob, prompting one soldier to fire a warning shot to disperse the crowd.

Army arrest alleged soldier

It was gathered that this shot resulted in the death of young Mohammed.

The soldier responsible has been arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja dispatched a high-powered delegation led by Maj Gen Lander Saraso, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, to visit and offer condolences to the grieving family.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, stated, "The Nigerian Army deeply regrets the loss of life and is committed to ensuring that justice is served in this unfortunate incident."