Sanusi Lamido wins the game of thrones as he returns as Emir of Kano

Former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned Sanusi, citing insubordination, in 2020.

Sanusi Lamido II is back on the throne [Facebook]

The bill, which was passed by the Kano State House of Assembly a few hours earlier, dissolved the Emirate Council and sacked the five Emirs appointed by former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yusuf also approved the return of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former Kano Emir, who was deposed in 2020, to the seat.

The abrogated Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019, signed by the then-Governor Ganduje, had created five Emirates – Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye. Ganduje, in March 2020, dethroned Sanusi, citing insubordination.

He was replaced by Aminu Ado Bayero, who was transferred from Bichi Emirate to Kano.

The new law states that all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the law are to revert to their former positions.

The Commissioner for Local Government shall oversee all transitional arrangements, including how to deal with the assets and liabilities of the abolished Emirates and the new structures created under the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December 2019.

Similarly, all the affected Emirs of the five Emirates have been directed to hand over properties in their possession to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Sanusi Lamido wins the game of thrones as he returns as Emir of Kano

