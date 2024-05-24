ADVERTISEMENT
No man can take what God has given - Emir Sanusi reacts after reinstatement

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, four years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje.

Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, five years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje.
Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, five years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje. [Channels TV]

Sanusi, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, spoke after receiving his reinstatement letter at the Africa House, Kano Government House, on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, signed a law on Thursday, May 23, 2024, reinstalling Sanusi four years after his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, removed him from the throne.

Ganduje had signed a law that balkanised the Kano Emirate into five districts and subsequently crowned Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir.

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]
Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Speaking on Friday, the returning Emir said his fate in the last four years was preordained by the Big Man upstairs.

“The Arabians used to say in everything that we are going to witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever that is happening to an individual is preordained by Allah and to those that are sensible enough, it’s a lesson.

“God is one and whatever He does, nobody can change and what He doesn’t do, nobody can.

“About 10 years ago, in this same place former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso gave me my appointment letter as the Emir of Kano. Today, after 10 years I am here again receiving reappointment letter by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“Time will not permit for long talks. Whatever we will say, we have said it when we were leaving. We made it clear that God has preordained time and cause for everything and everyone. He gave leadership to whom he wants and at the time he wants. When He gives, no one can take it away and when he takes it away, nobody can take it back," he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo

