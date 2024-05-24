No man can take what God has given - Emir Sanusi reacts after reinstatement

Sanusi, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, spoke after receiving his reinstatement letter at the Africa House, Kano Government House, on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, signed a law on Thursday, May 23, 2024, reinstalling Sanusi four years after his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, removed him from the throne.

Ganduje had signed a law that balkanised the Kano Emirate into five districts and subsequently crowned Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir.

Pulse Nigeria

Emir Sanusi credits God for reinstatement

Speaking on Friday, the returning Emir said his fate in the last four years was preordained by the Big Man upstairs.

“The Arabians used to say in everything that we are going to witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever that is happening to an individual is preordained by Allah and to those that are sensible enough, it’s a lesson.

“God is one and whatever He does, nobody can change and what He doesn’t do, nobody can.

“About 10 years ago, in this same place former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso gave me my appointment letter as the Emir of Kano. Today, after 10 years I am here again receiving reappointment letter by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.