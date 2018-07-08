Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Itse Sagay expresses shock over Supreme Court's ruling clearing Saraki

Saraki Sagay shocked by Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President

The apex court, on Friday, July 6, 2018, unanimously dismissed the three-count charge against the Senate President.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has said that he was shocked by the Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President Bukola Saraki. play

Bukola Saraki, pictured in 2015 at the start of his trial -- he was cleared of all charges by the Supreme Court

(AFP)

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has said that he was shocked by the Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The apex court, on Friday, July 6, 2018, unanimously dismissed the three-count charge against the Senate President.

The Supreme Court also described the evidence led by the prosecution as hearsay.

According to Daily Post, Sagay said  “The answer is not what I can comment on meaningfully and rationally because I have not read it.

“It is a technical thing, one has to see the evidence and the law the court applied before one can pass any judgement.

“So, I am waiting to get a summary of the judgement at least to have an idea.

“The only thing is that I am a little bit surprised at the decision, but that is nothing when you haven’t seen the evidence, the legal arguments the court used to arrive at its decision.

ALSO READ: Senate President in Rivers to commission projects

“So, I can’t say anything right now.

“I am just surprised but at times, only those who have details can come to an accurate decision.

“I don’t want to jump into any conclusion because I have not read it.”

Buhari reacts

President Buhari, in his reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, said that the judiciary is working.

According to the President Saraki’s legal journey to the highest court of the land is worth emulating.

On his part, the Senate President praised the Supreme Court’s ruling, and said that it has strengthened his belief in Nigeria as well as my faith in God.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really meansbullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
3 Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Sarakibullet

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Senator reacts to Buhari’s comment on 2018 budget
Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Saraki
Apostle Suleman 'Buhari's herdsmen want a Christian-Muslim war', Pastor says
Saraki Senate President wants non performing security chiefs sacked
Bukola Saraki Senate President’s Chief of Staff leaves APC
Linda Igwetu This death could have been avoided, says Saraki
Buhari President reacts to Saraki’s Supreme Court victory, says nation’s judiciary working

Local

Is it possible to masturbate too much?
RCCG Stay away from masturbation, cleric cautions youths
FRSC boss wants to increase traffic fines by at least 800%
FRSC Agency sets to recruit 4,650 personnel, procure additional patrol vehicles
Saraki says other states should emulate Governor Wike
Saraki Senate President says other states should emulate Rivers
5 foods that help reduce your risk of having cancer
Cancer 72,000 patients die annually in Nigeria-Expert