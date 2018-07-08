news

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has said that he was shocked by the Supreme Court ruling clearing Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The apex court, on Friday, July 6, 2018, unanimously dismissed the three-count charge against the Senate President.

The Supreme Court also described the evidence led by the prosecution as hearsay.

According to Daily Post, Sagay said “The answer is not what I can comment on meaningfully and rationally because I have not read it.

“It is a technical thing, one has to see the evidence and the law the court applied before one can pass any judgement.

“So, I am waiting to get a summary of the judgement at least to have an idea.

“The only thing is that I am a little bit surprised at the decision, but that is nothing when you haven’t seen the evidence, the legal arguments the court used to arrive at its decision.

“So, I can’t say anything right now.

“I am just surprised but at times, only those who have details can come to an accurate decision.

“I don’t want to jump into any conclusion because I have not read it.”

Buhari reacts

President Buhari, in his reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, said that the judiciary is working.

According to the President Saraki’s legal journey to the highest court of the land is worth emulating.