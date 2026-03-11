Advertisement

“Just Have Children, This Marriage Thing Doesn’t Work”- Singer Timaya Says to Singles

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 13:07 - 11 March 2026
Timaya and his kids
Singer Timaya says men should focus on having children instead of marriage, claiming the institution no longer works in today’s society.
Nigerian singer, Timaya (Inetimi Timaya Odon), has once again voiced his opinions on marriage. He was born on August 15, 1980, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He's been quite open in the past about why he hasn't tied the knot.

In a video that's been circulating online, Timaya, who was hanging out with fellow singers Peter Okoye (Mr P) and Phyno, told young men they should just focus on having kids because, in his view, 'marriage' isn't really working out these days.

He basically said, " Just born pikin. Pikin go grow. This marriage thing no dey work.''

This isn't the first time he's shared these thoughts. Back in June 2022, Timaya hinted he might never actually get married. On his X account (formerly Twitter), he pointed out that Jesus never married and claimed to have a Christ-like quality, suggesting he probably wouldn't marry either. Interestingly enough, despite his stance, he's a father to four children by three different mothers.

Timaya's Thoughts on Marriage Over the Years

In a chat on Naija FM back in 2024, the 45-year-old musician admitted that he never felt the pressure to get married, even though he has kids.

He shared that marriage just never really appealed to him personally.

"I'm not married because I've never been a fan of marriage," he explained during that interview, though he did add that things might change down the road.

The singer, who first hit the big time in the mid-2000s with his song "Dem Mama," is known for being pretty upfront about his personal life and relationships.

A Father to Four Kids

Even though he's not keen on marriage, Timaya is a proud father to four children from different relationships.

His first two daughters, Emmanuella Odon (born in May 2012) and Gracey Odon (born in September 2015), come from his relationship with Barbara Fumnaya Nwaokolo, who is an interior designer and runs her own business.

In July 2018, he welcomed his first son, Emmanuel Odon, with Tamar, who was his partner at the time.

He then had his fourth child, Maya Odon, in 2020, with Dunnie Onasanya, a Nigerian businesswoman.

Timaya often shares sweet moments with his kids on social media, regularly posting photos and videos to celebrate their birthdays and other big moments. In interviews before, he's also said that being a dad is one of the best parts of his life.

