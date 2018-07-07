Pulse.ng logo
Go
Buhari reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Saraki

The Supreme Court led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad, unanimously dismissed the three-count charge against Saraki on Friday, July 6, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari has reacted the Supreme Court ruling clearing the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of corruption charges. play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

According the Punch, the judges described the evidence led by the prosecution as hearsay.

Buhari hails judiciary

The President, in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, said that the judiciary system is truly working.

 “I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence.

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process. He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”

According to the President’ Saraki’s legal journey is worth emulating.

 

ALSO READ: Sahara Reporters publisher Sowore says Saraki will be jailed

 

 

Saraki, in a statement, expressed gratitude to Nigerians who supported him through out his legal ordeal, describing the trial as politically motivated.

The Senate President also said that the ruling has strengthened his belief in Nigeria as well as my faith in God.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

