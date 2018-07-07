Bukola Saraki on official visit to Rivers state

news

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on an official visit.

The Senate President was invited to the state by the State Government to launch the Alternative Dual Carriage Way from the Airport to Port Harcourt and East West Road.

Saraki will also commission the second train of the Indorama Eleme Fertilizer Plant project here in Eleme Local Government Area.

The Senate President, in his speech, commended Governor Wike, who he described as his good friend, for his laudable initiatives.

He said "I must commend my good friend, the Executive Governor of the State, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, for always being at the vanguard of laudable initiatives in the state.

"It is therefore no surprise that this latest project is one that is not just economically viable in the state and the country but also export-inclined on completion.

" In a country with unprecedented poverty levels, the much needed emphasis on agriculture and agro-allied sector as a means of ensuring a trickledown effect of resources has been slow and far from forthcoming.

"Farmers do not have access to viable resources and lines of credit to grow their businesses and often times, the success and failure of such projects are heavily dependent on the availability of these core components.

"This is why building the right Public Private Partnership is advisable and important in order to limit the line and logistical access between famers and fertilizer producers/plant; ensure a standard can stand the test of time; and ensure a project that would be able to compete internationally. Building on the successes of the Train-1, it is obvious that this segment will go the long mile in empowering farmers, creating employment, creating wealth, reducing the cost of fertilizer and subsequently eliminating same.

"It is my belief that the success of this project will lay the groundwork that other states can emulate across the agriculture value-chain, so as to not only strengthen their respective internally generated revenues but also create employment and support the agro movement in the country. Once again, my sincere appreciation goes to the Chief Executive of the State for the honour of having me. I also congratulate the community, the Eleme Local Government and indeed the entire Rivers State for this worthy project."