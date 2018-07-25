news

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has ordered an investigation into the reported siege on the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

This was made known to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood.

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, policemen reportedly cordoned off the Senate President’s house, refusing his convoy from leaving.

Also, a joint team of Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) personnel laid siege on Ekweremadu’s home.

Police denies

According to Vanguard, the police authorities denied knowledge of any deployment of its personnel to the homes of the top Senate leaders.

According to the police spokesman, the policemen seen in the video circulated on social media were those attached to the Senate President.

Moshood issued a statement saying”Further to the press release from this office early this morning on the above subject, where I mentioned that the Nigeria Police Force’s attention was drawn to the innuendos in the early hours of today, 24th July, 2018, that some police personnel were seen surrounding the residence of the Senate President in Abuja; the Force categorically stated that there was no authorised deployment of police personnel to besiege the residence of the Senate President or his deputy as reported in the media.

“The police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him and his residence.

”However, the Inspector General of Police directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts in the episode.

”In addition to the early statement of the Nigeria Police Force mentioned above, the Force hereby wishes to reiterate that no police personnel was sent to besiege, blockade the residence of the President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki.

”It is also absolutely untrue that the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki was harassed, threatened or intimidated physically or otherwise by any Police personnel either from the Force Headquarters or any other Formation of the Force.”

Offa robbery

Moshood also said that the police force will not be distracted from its constitutional duties.

According to the spokesman, the police will thoroughly investigate the Offa robbery case.

He said ”The Nigeria Police Force will not abdicate from its constitutional responsibilities of detection of crimes and criminalities, and will always treat crime as crime no matter who is involved. “The Force remains focused and will not be distracted from carrying out a discrete and thorough investigation into the indictments of the Senate president, Sen. Bukola Saraki, from confessional statements of some of the Five (5) gang leaders arrested for their active participation in the Offa bank robbery and gruesome murder of more than 33 persons and snatching of 21 AK47 rifles on the 5th of April, 2018 by the gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons.

”They also admitted and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

“The Five (5) gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

”These confessions were made before the media and the public on the 3rd of June, 2018. It is therefore, evidently clear that the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki has case to answer, and it is consequent upon this that the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki was invited to appear before the Investigation Team at Intelligence Response Team Office, Guzape Junction, Abuja today, 24th July, 2018 which he refused.

“The members of the public are hereby implored to disregard and discountenance the report of the blockade of the residence, harassment and threat on his person in its entirety as untrue and misinforming.”