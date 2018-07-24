Pulse.ng logo
Report yourself or we use force, Police threatens Saraki

Saraki Report yourself or we use force, Police threatens Senate President

Th Senate President ignored an invitation to answer questions on his alleged link to the criminal gang that killed people in Offa.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Report yourself or we use force, Police threatens Saraki play Senate President, Bukola Saraki (Facebook/Abubakar Bukola Saraki)

The Nigeria Police Force vowed to employ the use of force on Senate President Bukola Saraki if he fails to honour its invitation on the Offa bank robbery.

The Police had in a statement signed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, invited Saraki for further questioning on the Offa bank robbery on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

But Saraki ignored the invitation and went to the National Assembly despite the blocking of his convoy by security operatives at his Abuja residence.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, the Police further denied reports that it had barricaded Saraki's convoy from leaving the area.

The statement reads:

"The Nigeria Police Force on the 23rd of July, 2018 invited Sen. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja today, 24th of July, 2018 at 8am for further investigation on his indictment from confessional statements from some of the five (5) gang leaders arrested for their active participation in the Offa bank robbery and gruesome murder of more than 31 persons and snatching of 21 AK47 rifles on the 5th of April, 2018 but the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria refused to honour Police invitation as at the time of this press release.

"The Force therefore, insists that the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria is being expected to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja and should honour the invitation, otherwise the Force will not hesitate to use all the instruments of the Law to ensure compliance with the law.

"The Nigeria Police Force's attention was also drawn to the innuendos in the early hours of today that some Police men were seen surrounding the residence of the Senate President; the Force wishes to categorically state that there was no authorised deployment of Police personnel to besiege the residence of the Senate President or his deputy as reported in the media. The police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him.

"However, the Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts in the episode. The Force will not allow the end of justice to be perverted by this distraction.

"The Nigeria Police will ensure that the rule of law prevails in this matter."

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

