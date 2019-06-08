Following a Federal High Court order that the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) should reopen the Africa Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM, police officers and operatives of the DSS are reportedly laying siege to the head office of DAAR Communications in Asokoro, Abuja.

The group managing director of DAAR Communications, Tony Akiotu disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Akiotu said heavily armed security operatives gathered around the station premises at 12:30am on Saturday.

In a message sent to TheCable, Akiotu said the motives of the armed men in the premises of the media company is not clear.

“As at 12.30am this morning, the premises of DAAR Communications Plc is surrounded by security operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS,”

“The motive for the siege is not clear at the moment. They are heavily fortified and carrying out surveillance on the premises. The motive for the unusual surveillance is not clear. DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC returned to the airwaves following an exparte motion granted by the Federal high court in Abuja.

“The station is still transmitting signals on its National and global beam. The management of DAAR Communications Plc wishes to alert Nigerians to this unwarranted threat to its operations by operatives of the State Security services.”

This according to report happened less than 12 hours after the Federal High Court ordered the NBC to reopen the stations.

The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) had earlier suspended the Africa Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Explaining the reasons for the suspension, the regulatory body in a statement released on Thursday, June 6, 2019, said the sanction became necessary following reports and complaints from concerned Nigerians about the broadcast contents of DAAR Communications Plc’s AIT/Raypower.

The NBC also accused DAAR Communications of airing divisive comments and breaching its rules.

However,on Friday, June 7, 2019, Justice Inyang Ekwo, judge of a federal high court in Abuja ordered the NBC to reopen the stations and asked all parties to maintain status quo.