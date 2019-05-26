The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said that the proposed Fulani radio station will purely educational programmes that are designed to cater for the interest of migrant herdsmen, fishermen, farmers, and hunters.

The Commission also called on broadcasting houses to exercise restraint in treating issues that could threaten the unity of the country.

The NBC said this following criticism about the proposed radio station for herdsmen by the Federal Government.

The Commission urged all broadcast stations to be professional while discussing the topic and take guidance from its code.

In a statement released on Saturday, May 25, 2019, the commission reminded all broadcasters to be mindful of their social responsibility to promote the well-being and peaceful co-existence of the various groups, Punch reports.

The statement reads: “The commission is reacting to the media controversy over the license granted to the National Commission for Nomadic Education for the establishment of a radio station to operate on the AM band.

“The National Commission for Nomadic Education duly applied for broadcast license in furtherance of its objectives to develop and maintain nomadic education outreach programmes, including electronically mediated ones.

“The letter of provisional approval dated September 28, 2018, was issued to the National Commission for Nomadic Education. The duration of the license is from October 8, 2018 to October 8, 2023.”

Earlier, the federal government announced that it has obtained an Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast licence to reach and educate herdsmen across the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu announced this on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to the minister, the establishment of the radio station was to end the perennial farmers-herders crises across the country.