The Africa Independent Television and RayPower FM are back on air as a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, June 7, 2019, ordered the National Broadcasting Corporations to reopen the stations.

The Television and Radio stations were shut down on the order of the NBC on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

According to Punch, the court ordered the NBC and other parties to a suit filed by Daar Communications Plc, operator of African Independent Television and RayPower 100.5 FM to maintain status quo.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, while ruling on ex-parte application by the management of the media houses, directed NBC, Daar Communications and other parties involved in the suit to maintain status quo as of May 30, 2019, pending the determination of the plaintiff’s application for an interlocutory injunction against the NBC and the two other defendants- the Federal Ministry of Culture and Information and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Punch reports.

On May 30, 2019, Daar Communication had reportedly filed an ex-parte motion informing the court that “credible information just reaching” it “has it that the defendants have concluded plans to, in the next few days, invade and shut down the premises of the plaintiff and/or part thereof.”

A week after the application, the Director-General of the NBC, Dr Modibbo Kawu announced the regulatory body’s decision to suspend both AIT and Raypower FM.

Explaining the reasons for the suspension, the regulatory body in a statement released on Thursday, June 6, 2019, said the sanction became necessary following reports and complaints from concerned Nigerians about the broadcast contents of DAAR Communications Plc’s AIT/Raypower.

The NBC said it had to perform its statutory functions of regulating the broadcast industry in Nigeria on Thursday, June, 6, 2019, after the broadcast stations embarked on use of inflammatory, divisive, inciting broadcasts, and media propaganda against the government.

However, at the Federal High Court on Friday, June 7, 2019, Mr Benson Igbanor of Chief Mike Ozekhome’s law firm moved ex-parte application for on behalf of Daar Communications seeking to avert the suspension of its licences by the NBC.

After listening to Igbanor, Justice Ekwo in his ruling granted the order for parties to the suit to maintain status quo.

But the but the judge refused to grant prayers 1 and 2 contained in the applicant’s application saying, they could not be granted in the absence of the defendants.

According to Punch, one of the prayers rejected by the court, sought “an ex parte order of interim injunction” restraining defendants “from blocking, jamming, stopping, removing from air and/or interfering with the airwaves of the plaintiff/applicant in any way and manner howsoever, in its broadcast and airing of news, views, documentaries, or any other legitimate broadcast material that is usually associated with television, radio or social media broadcast pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.”

The second prayer the court rejected sought an order to restrain NBC “from invading the premises of the plaintiff/applicant, or closing down the said premises, its operations or broadcast services, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.”

The judge after rejecting the prayers asked the parties to maintain status quo and also directed the defendants to appear in court on June 13, 2019.

The judge’s order reads in part: “It is hereby ordered as follows:

“That prayers 1 and 2 on the motion ex parte cannot be granted without hearing the other parties.

“An order is hereby made that parties shall maintain status quo ante bellum as at May 30, 2019 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed in this case.”

He added, “Defendants are hereby ordered to show cause on the next date of hearing why the prayers on the motion on notice of the plaintiff/applicant ought not to be granted.

“Case adjourned till June 13, 2019 for defendants to appear in court and show cause as ordered.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government and the NB C have come under attack over the suspension of AIT and Raypower FM.