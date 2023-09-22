Police advise sympathisers to ‘stop catching cruise’ with Mohbad’s death

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi issued this piece of advice while speaking about the late singer and the candlelight procession organised in his memory on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Adejobi said sympathisers who visit Mohbad’s parents to ask them questions are interfering with the investigation process of the security agencies handling the matter.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Individuals are coming out to interview (the deceased ) mother and father, for what purpose? They are affecting the process of investigation because if you ask someone a question during interrogation, the second time you’re asking the same question is not going to be the same thing. He must have a second thought that I what I said the first time might not be the truth. But if you have gone there even before the police, you go there to ask the man questions, by the time the police would go, the man must have reduced all his statements. You are affecting the process of investigation.”

The Force PRO said the sympathisers should allow the bereaved to mourn rather than using their predicament for social media engagements.

“People will just go, do a video saying ‘see the mother of Mohbad’. It is not worth it. You don't trend on issues like this. People are mourning. The wife is mourning, the children or the child is mourning, partners are mourning, and then you go there because you want to cruise. Anything you do on Mohbad now, you’re going to have large engagements, perhaps many want to get money from Twitter or Instagram. No! Don’t cruise with Mohbad’s death. Let us morning him and allow the police and security agencies to carry out investigations. This is what we have promised”, Adejobi said.

Adejobi’s piece of advice to sympathisers came amid Senator Elisha Abbo, and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's condolence visit to the family of the late singer on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohbad, 27, mysteriously died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after he allegedly received a treatment for an infection at a private hospital in Lagos.

His death has raised many questions as Nigerians generally demand justice with many pointing fingers at the founder of the Marlian Records label, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley, and his associate, Sammy Larry, who are both out of the country currently.

Going by video clips that surfaced on social media after the singer's death, it is believed that the two constantly bullied Mohbad because he decided to leave Marlian Records.

Meanwhile, in a bid to investigate Mohbad's death, the police exhumed his body on Thursday, and hours after the exhumation, it announced that the autopsy carried out on the later singer's body has been concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT