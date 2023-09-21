ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mohbad, who died on Sept. 12 and was buried the next day, was exhumed by the Police on Thursday for further investigation.

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad
In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Recommended articles

Also at the event was the Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fans in their numbers echoed, “Justice for Mohbad”, as Falz and on-air-personality, Oladotun Kayode, coordinated the crowd.

Some fans held placards with different inscriptions seeking justice for Mohbad.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the peaceful procession kicked off from Lekki Phase 1 Gate, and terminated at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island.

Mohbad, who died on Sept. 12 and was buried the next day, was exhumed by the Police on Thursday for further investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scores 12 AMAA 2023 nominations

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scores 12 AMAA 2023 nominations

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

Cardi B fawns over husband Offset on their 6th wedding anniversary

Cardi B fawns over husband Offset on their 6th wedding anniversary

Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

Angel writes a love letter to cheer up Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel writes a love letter to cheer up Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Of course, there is going to be a sequel for 'Jagun Jagun' - Femi Adebayo

Of course, there is going to be a sequel for 'Jagun Jagun' - Femi Adebayo

I've been an ordained pastor since 2009 - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya clarifies

I've been an ordained pastor since 2009 - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya clarifies

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels wants everyone to know that her marriage to Ned Nwoko is going great. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

My marriage is sweeter than what you see online - Regina Daniels

Sammy Larry attests that he is innocent [The Discoverer Nigeria]

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

A candlelight procession has been scheduled to honour Mohbad

Mohbad's team arranges candlelight procession and tribute concert for him

Tobi Bakre and his wife Anu announce the newest addition to their family.

BBNaija's Tobi Bakre and his wife welcome their second child Kamila