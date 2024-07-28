ADVERTISEMENT
Planned protest poorly timed, counterproductive - Young professionals defend Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The group argued that President Tinubu inherited a nation with decades of accumulated issues, including economic and security challenges.

President Bola Tinubu
Some Nigerians are making plans to hit the streets for a 10-day nationwide demonstration starting from August 1, 2024.

Dubbed the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protest, the proposed action has continued to gain traction on social media drawing the attention of many top government officials, including the President.

Last week, Tinubu appealed to organisers of the demonstration to reconsider their decision to avoid creating a situation that could potentially be hijacked by people with sinister motives.

Security agencies have also cautioned that the planned protest may lead to violence as intelligence reports have revealed that some people are plotting to use the event to cause chaos and anarchy in the country.

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]
In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, John Cdo Ikeotuonye and Secretary, Alex Oware, YP4T said it's essential to support Tinubu’s administration and allow it the opportunity to fully realise its vision for Nigeria.

The group noted that Nigeria finds itself at a crucial juncture and citizens must recognise the challenges facing the nation and appreciate the positive steps being taken by the current government, particularly in empowering the youth.

"The planned protest on August 1st, in our view, is poorly timed and counterproductive. President Tinubu inherited a nation with decades of accumulated issues. It is unreasonable to expect immediate fixes within a single year. Instead, we must give him the chance to continue implementing his transformative agenda," it said.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
YP4T also stated that the Tinubu administration has made substantial progress in addressing youth-related challenges and creating opportunities.

Highlighting some of the youth-centric achievements, the group also mentioned other endeavours of the current government in the area of road infrastructure, economic reforms, anti-corruption initiatives, power sector reforms and agriculture.

"The National Social Investment Program (NSIP): This initiative has empowered millions of young people and vulnerable citizens, providing them with critical support.

"The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES): Thousands of young Nigerians have benefited from job creation and skills training under this program.

"The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Program: This flagship initiative equips young graduates with valuable skills and work experience.

"Infrastructure Investments: Major projects like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge, and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway and the new ambitious coastal road project linking Lagos to Calabar that aims to link various coastal cities and towns along the country’s extensive coastline, improving access to port facilities and coastal communities, the road will enhance maritime logistics, boost tourism, and support regional development," it said.

The group expressed confidence that the Tinubu administration is taking substantial steps to address these challenges and create a more prosperous future.

It therefore urges Nigerians to support the administration’s ongoing efforts and embrace the opportunities available.

"Take advantage of the initiatives and programs designed to foster growth, enhance skills, and create job opportunities. By actively participating and engaging with these efforts, you contribute to and benefit from the administration’s vision for a better Nigeria," the statement added.

