You need to be fair - Minister says planned protest unfair to Tinubu's govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister noted that a year and two months was not enough time to assess the President’s performance, saying that the protests were unnecessary.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu
The minister advised the youth to shelve the planned nationwide protest for the good of the nation.

He made the appeal during an all-inclusive stakeholders and public session organised by the Sokoto State Government on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session deliberated on the planned nationwide protest against the soaring cost of living and economic hardship.

Goronyo said Nigerians, regardless of their differences, should not let the planned protest undermine their patriotic spirit or destabilise the nation’s integrity.

“This government is only a year and two months out of its four-year term. Nigerians need to be fair and patriotic and give the administration time to deliver.

“Tinubu’s administration took the courageous and deliberate step after inheriting all assets and liabilities of the preceding administration, to strengthen democracy and promote development,” he said.

The minister described the planned protest as a “politically-motivated treachery”, targeting not only the President but also plunging the nation into a state of helplessness.

“Patriotic citizens must work together to avert this calculated destructive protest.

“Similar situations have led countries like Sudan and Libya into endless economic setbacks, collapsing virtually all infrastructure and resources,” he warned.

He noted that Sokoto State had decided not to join the protest, saying that it was a decision reached during a stakeholders’ interactive session chaired by Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State.

Goronyo said that the current APC-led government was committed to delivering on its campaign promises and stressed the importance of supporting President Tinubu to lead the country to a prosperous future.

Quoting the President’s oath of office, Goronyo recalled Tinubu’s declaration that since he opted to bid for the nation’s presidency, he must deliver.

He said that the Tinubu-led administration was resolute in driving the renewed hope agenda, focusing on improving security, inclusiveness, reducing poverty, and encouraging the rule of law.

