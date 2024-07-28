ADVERTISEMENT
DSS told to arrest PDP chairman, Damagum, for backing August 1 protest

Segun Adeyemi

The National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have been urged to investigate Damagum's activities and connections to the protest.

Damagum [PDP/X]

This appeal was made by a pro-democracy group, Conscience of Democracy in Nigeria, due to Damagum's support for a nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

At a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the group labelled Damagum's endorsement of the August 1 protest as "shocking" and "inciting," accusing him of efforts to destabilise the nation.

Adamu Kabir Matazu, the group's leader, alleged that Damagum's actions reflect his allegiance to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, whom they described as his "paymaster."

Matazu criticised the PDP for its role in Nigeria's current economic woes, attributing the crisis to the party's 16-year rule, which he claimed laid a detrimental foundation.

READ ALSO: Minister's diplomacy halts planned nationwide protest in Benue

The group also accused Damagum of ignoring the terrorism and foreign interest links of some protest organisers.

"We wish to remind Damagum and those for whom he runs errands that the log is in their eyes," Matazu stated.

He further condemned the PDP's governance in the states it controls, questioning their effectiveness in addressing local issues despite significant allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Highlighting the PDP's alleged ulterior motives, the group warned that the ultimate goal of the protests could be to push for an interim government, with Nyesom Wike positioned as a potential leader.

"We call this playing with fire," Matazu warned, urging the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate Damagum's activities and connections to the protest.

READ ALSO: Rivers State protests called off as Governor Fubara advocates for dialogue

The group cautioned that Damagum's actions could lead to violence and urged Nigerians to reject the protest, advocating for constructive dialogue with the government instead.

"We see Damagum's support for the protest as a ploy to overthrow the government," the group declared, calling on citizens to stand against efforts to destabilise the country.

