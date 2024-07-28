Peter Obi declares support for nationwide protest

Some Nigerians are gearing up to hit the streets for a 10-day demonstration across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) slated to run from August 1 through August 10, 2024.

The aggrieved citizens intend to use the protest to express their frustrations over the rising cost of living, insecurity, cost of governance, and corruption among others.

However, there have been pleas from President Bola Tinubu and several state governors, calling on those spurring for the protest to embrace an alternative means of engaging the government on their concerns.

Obi throws weight behind the protest

Speaking after a meeting with Governor Alex Otti at the latter's country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, Obi said Nigerians should be allowed to express their displeasures through a peaceful protest.

He, therefore, called on security agencies to be law-abiding as protest is allowed anywhere in the world.

He, however, cautioned intending participants to eschew violence, warning that such demonstrations should be done within the confines of the law.

“Within the Nigerian constitution, protest is allowed. All I plead for is that those who are protesting is to do so within the law and in a civil manner that allows us as a nation to show that we live within the law. Everybody knows that things are difficult.

“When they talk about sponsors of the protest, I always say the sponsors are very simple. It’s hunger and hopelessness among the youth, so we all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through.

“What I will say to the security agencies is that they should ensure they manage the situation again within the law. We should not strive to be overbearing. It should be something that we will do within the law. There is nothing wrong. Protest is allowed globally. People also protest in my house.