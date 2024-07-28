ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi declares support for nationwide protest

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said it is within Nigerians' constitutional rights to protest as long as the process remains peaceful.

Peter Obi declares support for nationwide protest[Twitter:@PeterObi]
Peter Obi declares support for nationwide protest[Twitter:@PeterObi]

Recommended articles

Some Nigerians are gearing up to hit the streets for a 10-day demonstration across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) slated to run from August 1 through August 10, 2024.

The aggrieved citizens intend to use the protest to express their frustrations over the rising cost of living, insecurity, cost of governance, and corruption among others.

However, there have been pleas from President Bola Tinubu and several state governors, calling on those spurring for the protest to embrace an alternative means of engaging the government on their concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after a meeting with Governor Alex Otti at the latter's country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, Obi said Nigerians should be allowed to express their displeasures through a peaceful protest.

He, therefore, called on security agencies to be law-abiding as protest is allowed anywhere in the world.

He, however, cautioned intending participants to eschew violence, warning that such demonstrations should be done within the confines of the law.

“Within the Nigerian constitution, protest is allowed. All I plead for is that those who are protesting is to do so within the law and in a civil manner that allows us as a nation to show that we live within the law. Everybody knows that things are difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they talk about sponsors of the protest, I always say the sponsors are very simple. It’s hunger and hopelessness among the youth, so we all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through.

“What I will say to the security agencies is that they should ensure they manage the situation again within the law. We should not strive to be overbearing. It should be something that we will do within the law. There is nothing wrong. Protest is allowed globally. People also protest in my house.

“It is for us to listen to those who are protesting. Why are they protesting? Engage them. That is what governance is all about. There is nothing wrong with that. I was Governor for years and people protested,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi declares support for nationwide protest

Peter Obi declares support for nationwide protest

Rivers lawmakers send crucial message to youths ahead of nationwide protest

Rivers lawmakers send crucial message to youths ahead of nationwide protest

DSS told to arrest PDP chairman, Damagum, for backing August 1 protest

DSS told to arrest PDP chairman, Damagum, for backing August 1 protest

VIDEO: Otti differs with Peter Obi on planned hardship protest

VIDEO: Otti differs with Peter Obi on planned hardship protest

Lagos govt denies revoking existing building permits

Lagos govt denies revoking existing building permits

Traditional rulers push for creation of 2 more South-East states

Traditional rulers push for creation of 2 more South-East states

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional rulers

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional rulers

Oil producing communities threaten to seal pipelines over poor treatment of Dangote

Oil producing communities threaten to seal pipelines over poor treatment of Dangote

Any protest can be hijacked by hoodlums, Gov Eno expresses fears

Any protest can be hijacked by hoodlums, Gov Eno expresses fears

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members [X:@Speaker_Abbas]

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina [NAN]

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Men of Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme command in a group photograph with the 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana in Seme. [NAN]

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation