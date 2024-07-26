ADVERTISEMENT
You brought this upon yourself - Dele Momodu blames Tinubu for planned protest

Nurudeen Shotayo

Momodu wrote an open letter to Tinubu highlighting how the latter's decisions have pushed Nigerians to organise a nationwide protest.

You brought this upon yourself - Dele Momodu blames Tinubu for planned protest
You brought this upon yourself - Dele Momodu blames Tinubu for planned protest

Momodu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, said this in an open letter to the President posted on his X account on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Some Nigerians are gearing up for a 10-day mass demonstration across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from August 1 to August 10, 2024.

Citizens aim to use the planned protest to express their grievances over the state of the economy and other matters of national concern.

However, there have been suggestions by the Federal Government and security agencies that the proposed demonstration has political undertones.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu
Nigerian president Bola Tinubu Pulse Live Kenya

But Momodu disagreed with the notion, arguing that the hardship caused by Tinubu's reforms and policies triggered the planned nationwide protest.

The Ovation Magazine publisher also expressed concern over the difficulties faced by ordinary Nigerians and the perception that the President's approach to governance has shifted.

He described attempts by the government and security agencies, including the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Nigerian Army, to discourage Nigerians from coming out for the protest as embarrassing to the President who prides himself as a fighter for democracy.

“Unfortunately, things have not been easy for Nigerians (except members of the privilegentsia) since you realised your lifelong ambition. And let me be frank Sir. You caused it all. You did not realize that a country is much more complicated than a State.

“I’m sad and embarrassed that a fighter for Democracy is now saying Nigerians will not be allowed to congregate and demonstrate on the streets, something you and I enjoyed during the military regimes, at home and abroad,” he stated.

You brought this upon yourself - Dele Momodu blames Tinubu for planned protest
You brought this upon yourself - Dele Momodu blames Tinubu for planned protest [New Telegraph] Pulse Nigeria
While declaring his stance against anarchy, Momodu maintains his belief that potential threats from the planned protest can be managed without trampling on people's democratic rights.

He also advised Tinubu to seek guidance from civil liberty advocates and evaluate the effectiveness of Nigeria's security agencies without resorting to authoritarian measures.

“I will never support anarchy, after engaging in peace initiatives in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia. But I’m reasonably assured that any potential threat can be contained and nipped in the bud,” he noted.

“Please Sir, go back to your original friends in civil liberties and seek their assistance. Then, use this opportunity to test the strength, security architecture, and combat readiness of our security agencies.

“Ignore the advice of the hawks in your team. They have nothing to lose since they are mostly beneficiaries of what others died for.

“They have nothing to lose since they are mostly beneficiaries of what others died for. Resist the temptations of full-blown dictatorship. You’re in my prayers as you bear this cross,” he concluded.

