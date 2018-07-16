Pulse.ng logo
Oshiomhole reacts to reports that Benue Gov, Ortom has dumped APC

Samuel Ortom APC chairman, Oshiomhole reacts to reports that Benue Gov has dumped party

Ortom, on Monday, July 16, announced his departure from the ruling APC.

  • Published:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to reports that the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has dumped the part play

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

(36NG)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to reports that the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has dumped the party.

Ortom, on Monday, July 16, announced his departure from the ruling APC.

He said “As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch.

“So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”

According to Daily Post, Oshiomhole said the Benue state Governor had assured him severally that he will not leave.

ALSO READ:

The APC chairman said “Governor Ortom had told me severally that he will not leave the APC unless he was pushed out and I know that we have not pushed him out.”

There are reports also that 30 Senators and 60 members of the House of Representatives will join the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) when the National Assembly returns from recess.

The RAPC led by Buba Galadima broke away from the APC on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, and Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of repatriating Nigerians stranded in Russia after the Worl Cup fiesta.
Buhari President orders repatriation of Nigerians stranded in Russia after World Cup
The Governor-elect of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has said that he will review the records of Governor Ayo Fayose’s government when he gets into office.
Kayode Fayemi Governor-elect says he will review records of Fayose’s government
#NASSOpenWeek: Saraki seeks closer partnership between executive, legislature
#NASSOpenWeek Saraki seeks closer partnership between executive, legislature 
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, and Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of repatriating Nigerians stranded in Russia after the Worl Cup fiesta.
Buhari Boko Haram degraded, President tackling security challenges - Presidency