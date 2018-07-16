news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to reports that the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has dumped the party.

Ortom, on Monday, July 16, announced his departure from the ruling APC.

He said “As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch.

“So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”

According to Daily Post, Oshiomhole said the Benue state Governor had assured him severally that he will not leave.

ALSO READ:

The APC chairman said “Governor Ortom had told me severally that he will not leave the APC unless he was pushed out and I know that we have not pushed him out.”

There are reports also that 30 Senators and 60 members of the House of Representatives will join the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) when the National Assembly returns from recess.

The RAPC led by Buba Galadima broke away from the APC on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.