Protest organisers' lawyer Adegboruwa begs youths to reduce demonstration to 1 day

Nurudeen Shotayo

Some Nigerians are gearing up to hit the streets for a 10-day protest against hunger and hardship in the country.

Protesters lament high cost of living in Nigeria in the Mokola area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday, February 19, 2024 [Channels TV]
Protesters lament high cost of living in Nigeria in the Mokola area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday, February 19, 2024 [Channels TV]

Adegboruwa is the legal counsel to some of the organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protest, including the 'Take It Back Back Movement.'

Slated to commence on Thursday, August 1, 2024, the planned protest has continued to gain momentum on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Adegboruwa urged the intending participants of the protest to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner as they go out to various protest locations already sent to the police.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa [TheCable]
Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa [TheCable]

The SAN, who saluted the courage of the protesters, called for engagement with the government on the issues raised to address the same.

The statement issued hours before the protest also urged organisers to set up different teams to engage with various government agents for immediate action.

Even our forefathers in their graveyards have heard your voices loud and clear. The way and manner in which the government has been running helter-skelter since the announcement of the protests shows the moral victory of your campaigns and your struggles.

“What we have done in the past few days is to facilitate dialogue with the law enforcement and security agencies. The insistence by the Inspector-General of Police of ‘credible intelligence’ with plans for violence is a confirmation of the desperation of the government to abort the protests by sponsoring hooligans and thugs to disrupt the protests. This is currently ongoing in many parts of Lagos State.

“I therefore appeal that the protests be orderly and peaceful and conducted in the locations you have already sent to the police.

“Also, let the days of the protests be reduced to one day or the maximum three days and thereafter be suspended. Let your demands be made known to the government and then give time to address them.

“I have no doubt that you have the capacity to prosecute the protests as intended and that you have the support and prayers of the majority of our people, in all your actions. But let us give room for more dialogue. I offer to join you in this, anytime.

“I make this appeal in the interest of peace, progress and tranquillity of our dear nation,” he said.

EndSARS Protesters at Lekki tollgate (Vanguard)
EndSARS Protesters at Lekki tollgate (Vanguard) Pulse Nigeria

The lawyer also cautioned security agencies against firing bullets, arbitrary arrests of citizens and deployment of the military.

“The law recognises the right to peaceful protests while mandating the police to offer protection to unarmed civilians during their protests. Let no single bullet be fired tomorrow, let there be no arbitrary and unlawful arrest of citizens and let there be no deployment of the military to handle tackle engagements.

“The protesters are our children and our citizens. They certainly do not deserve bullets and crackdowns,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

