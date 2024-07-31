ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker assured the youth of the government’s readiness to alleviate their plight.

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]
Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Abbas made the call in his keynote address at the town hall meeting with youth groups at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

He reiterated his belief that dialogue and not protest remained the key to addressing the challenges facing the country.

“You have raised your voices, calling for an end to hunger, a reduction in the cost of living, an improvement in the minimum wage, and enhanced human capital development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These demands, though varied, converge on a single, powerful call for a better quality of life for all Nigerians.

“Our purpose today is not to intimidate, entice, buy off, or stifle your constitutionally enshrined powers of free expression,” he said.

He added that the meeting was to create a formal avenue of regular engagement, ensuring that youth voices are heard at the highest levels of government.

The Speaker said, “My message to you today is that ‘your voice matters, and we are listening.’’

He said that the government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, listened, understood, and committed to transforming Nigeria into a country that works for young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas said that the President had demonstrated this commitment through significant interventions.

“For instance, he approved a substantial intervention fund of N683bn for public tertiary institutions for the 2024 cycle, aimed at improving the quality of education.

“The establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund through the Access to Higher Education Act, 2024, provides interest-free loans to students pursuing higher education and vocational training,” he said.

He assured the youth of the government’s readiness to alleviate their plight.

“Let me assure you that the government is acutely aware of the issues raised by our youths and has been actively working on multiple fronts to address them,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protest organisers' lawyer Adegboruwa begs youths to reduce demonstration to 1 day

Protest organisers' lawyer Adegboruwa begs youths to reduce demonstration to 1 day

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Police prevent bomb attack in Lagos hours before nationwide protest

Police prevent bomb attack in Lagos hours before nationwide protest

Lekki residents express worries ahead protest, deploy security protocols

Lekki residents express worries ahead protest, deploy security protocols

Why FG is worried about nationwide protests – Minister

Why FG is worried about nationwide protests – Minister

Onyeka Onwenu left us with her ‘One Love Keep Us Together’ song - Peter Obi

Onyeka Onwenu left us with her ‘One Love Keep Us Together’ song - Peter Obi

Lagos floods streets with RRS, Task Force in show of force on eve of protest

Lagos floods streets with RRS, Task Force in show of force on eve of protest

I'm not your mate, apologise to me - FCT Senator replies Wike

I'm not your mate, apologise to me - FCT Senator replies Wike

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike