'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Abbas made the call in his keynote address at the town hall meeting with youth groups at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

He reiterated his belief that dialogue and not protest remained the key to addressing the challenges facing the country.

“You have raised your voices, calling for an end to hunger, a reduction in the cost of living, an improvement in the minimum wage, and enhanced human capital development.

“These demands, though varied, converge on a single, powerful call for a better quality of life for all Nigerians.

“Our purpose today is not to intimidate, entice, buy off, or stifle your constitutionally enshrined powers of free expression,” he said.

He added that the meeting was to create a formal avenue of regular engagement, ensuring that youth voices are heard at the highest levels of government.

The Speaker said, “My message to you today is that ‘your voice matters, and we are listening.’’

He said that the government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, listened, understood, and committed to transforming Nigeria into a country that works for young people.

Abbas said that the President had demonstrated this commitment through significant interventions.

“For instance, he approved a substantial intervention fund of N683bn for public tertiary institutions for the 2024 cycle, aimed at improving the quality of education.

“The establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund through the Access to Higher Education Act, 2024, provides interest-free loans to students pursuing higher education and vocational training,” he said.

He assured the youth of the government’s readiness to alleviate their plight.