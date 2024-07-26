Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

In the letter dated Friday, July 26, 2024, Adegboruwa added that members of the movement and some patriotic Nigerians and groups will also be part of the proposed demonstration.

Writing as solicitor to the Take It Back Movement, the senior advocate stated that the planned rallies will commence from August 1 to August 10, 2024, or at any time thereafter at the Eagle Square in Abuja and other public spaces in the capital cities of all the 36 states and the headquarters of the 774 local government councils.

Adegboruwa, who reiterated the role of the police during such rallies and protests, urged Egbetokun to provide details of all police officers and teams that will be deployed to cover the said meetings to harmonise plans and strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Security agencies warn of potential violence

The lawyer's request comes despite warnings from security agencies and groups alleging that the planned protest may snowball into violence.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the Department of State Services (DSS) said it had uncovered plots to use the proposed protest to trigger violence and incite the citizens against the Federal Government.

The secret police also said it had identified the sponsors and funders of the plot, and cautioned parents and guardians to advise their children and wards against participating in the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments; make them unpopular and pit them against the masses.

“The long-term objective is to achieve a regime change, especially at the Centre,” it said in a statement by its spokesman Peter Afunanya.

At the same time, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has deployed 4,200 personnel ahead of the demonstration after Minister, Nyesom Wike, warned that the FCT was not available for protest.