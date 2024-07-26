ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adegboruwa asked the IGP to make available the names and other details of any police officer or police team that will be assigned to cover the planned protest.

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence
Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Recommended articles

In the letter dated Friday, July 26, 2024, Adegboruwa added that members of the movement and some patriotic Nigerians and groups will also be part of the proposed demonstration.

Writing as solicitor to the Take It Back Movement, the senior advocate stated that the planned rallies will commence from August 1 to August 10, 2024, or at any time thereafter at the Eagle Square in Abuja and other public spaces in the capital cities of all the 36 states and the headquarters of the 774 local government councils.

Adegboruwa, who reiterated the role of the police during such rallies and protests, urged Egbetokun to provide details of all police officers and teams that will be deployed to cover the said meetings to harmonise plans and strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Men of the Department of State Services (DSS)
Men of the Department of State Services (DSS) Pulse Nigeria

The lawyer's request comes despite warnings from security agencies and groups alleging that the planned protest may snowball into violence.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the Department of State Services (DSS) said it had uncovered plots to use the proposed protest to trigger violence and incite the citizens against the Federal Government.

The secret police also said it had identified the sponsors and funders of the plot, and cautioned parents and guardians to advise their children and wards against participating in the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments; make them unpopular and pit them against the masses.

“The long-term objective is to achieve a regime change, especially at the Centre,” it said in a statement by its spokesman Peter Afunanya.

At the same time, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has deployed 4,200 personnel ahead of the demonstration after Minister, Nyesom Wike, warned that the FCT was not available for protest.

“The CP vows to resist all forms of violent protest and lawlessness, as the police will not be stampeded into allowing the destruction of public and private properties or loss of lives,” the FCT Police Command spokesperson Josephine Adeh said on Friday.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Cross River Assembly passes ₦437.876bn supplementary budget for development projects

Cross River Assembly passes ₦437.876bn supplementary budget for development projects

Federal Government reports oil revenue growth from 11% to 30% in H1 2024

Federal Government reports oil revenue growth from 11% to 30% in H1 2024

Lawmakers to remove federal universities from Band A power tariff to cut costs

Lawmakers to remove federal universities from Band A power tariff to cut costs

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September

Umo Eno.

Gov Eno defends move to construct 18-floor tower in Lagos despite criticism

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules