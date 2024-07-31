Police prevent bomb attack in Lagos hours before nationwide protest

Recommended articles
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Wednesday evening.
The IED, contained inside a bag, was dropped by the roadside between Customs and Police Barracks along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja.
The Police said an officer on patrol saw an unidentified man driving an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle coming down from the car and dropping the bag.
Immediately, the Command's Anti-Bomb squad was called in to detonate the improvised explosive device.
The incident comes hours before the planned 10-day nationwide hunger and hardship protest gets underway.
The proposed demonstration is scheduled to be held in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Details later.....