Lekki residents express worries ahead protest, deploy security protocols

This is contained in a statement signed by executive members of the Lekki Residents Association, on Wednesday, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a nationwide protest against hardship and rising cost of living is planned to hold between August 1 and August 10.

The statement said additional mobile police officers had been deployed to the area to complement the existing security personnel.

“The automatic barriers will be deactivated, and the gates will be locked and operated manually.

“One gate each (main gate and zonal gates) will be used as entry and exit points,“ the statement said.

It added that site workers and artisans would not be granted access to the estate as all construction sites would be closed during the period.

The statement said that CCTVs on the perimeter fence would be used to monitor activities around the estate.

“Where possible, we advise that residents only invite guests, including gardeners, domestic staff and so on, to the estate where it becomes absolutely necessary.

“We kindly advise all residents to cooperate with our guards and adhere to their instructions for our collective safety and security,“ it said.

According to the statement, residents are advised to stay indoors, and when going out is unavoidable, they are to remain vigilant.