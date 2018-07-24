Pulse.ng logo
Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns siege on Ekweremadu's home

Ekweremadu Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns siege on Deputy Senate President’s home

The President General of the group, Chief John Nnia Nwodo warned that nothing should happen to Ekweremadu.

  • Published:
Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns siege on Ekweremadu's home play

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

(Premium Times )

Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to reports that the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu was not allowed to leave his house by security operatives.

According to Daily Post, the President General of the group, Chief John Nnia Nwodo warned that nothing should happen to Ekweremadu.

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly laid siege on the Deputy Senate President’s home at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

Accord him some respect

Nwodo also said that Ekweremadu should be accorded the respect befitting his status in the government.

He made it clear that the security agencies have the right to carry out their statutory duties, but said that it should be under the confines of the law.

“We will not want to be sentimental into believing that there are grand design to silent and humiliate Igbo leaders at the national level who are legitimately representing their people very well but whose stance on issues is not agreeable with the ruling authorities.

“It would do the nation’s democracy no good if people’s liberties are continuously being curtailed by an intolerant system.

ALSO READ: How Saraki escaped Police siege at his residence 'in a taxi'

“Ndigbo will not take kindly to any action that is intended to harass, intimidate or arrest Igbo leaders without following the due process of the law.

“If the Deputy Senate President breached any law, he should be taken to court and not to be put under house arrest. This certainly is a bad omen for our country,” he added.

Saraki’s residence under siege

Also, a team of policemen laid siege on the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in the early hours of Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Saraki had earlier been invited by the police on Monday, July 23, 2018, to answer questions on the Offa robbery case.

Chika Ebuzor

