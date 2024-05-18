Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

Earlier in the week, photos of Obi's closed-door meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar surfaced online, leading to speculation about a potential return to the party.

The former Anambra State governor also met with other PDP chieftains, including the erstwhile Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The engagements marked the first public knowledge of Obi's interaction with members of his former political party since his defection to the Labour Party in May 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development has sparked rumours of his purported defection back to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Pulse Nigeria

Obi yet to update Labour Party about his meetings

Meanwhile, Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, said he can't confirm the details of the deliberation because Obi has not briefed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that the presidential candidate was free to mingle with associates and friends across party lines as he debunked the notion that the meeting could unsettle the Labour Party.

“You know it is difficult to confirm anything at this stage until we see the character and shade of the alliance. So I am still waiting for Obi to discuss it with me. But whatever is the case, we are fine. If it is an alliance that will lead to a better country, why won’t we back it?" Abure told Saturday Punch.