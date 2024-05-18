ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

Nurudeen Shotayo

Photos of Obi's meeting with Atiku and a couple of other PDP bigwigs sparked rumours of his purported defection back to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki
Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

Recommended articles

Earlier in the week, photos of Obi's closed-door meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar surfaced online, leading to speculation about a potential return to the party.

The former Anambra State governor also met with other PDP chieftains, including the erstwhile Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The engagements marked the first public knowledge of Obi's interaction with members of his former political party since his defection to the Labour Party in May 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Peter Obi labels judiciary as enemy of democracy, not INEC

The development has sparked rumours of his purported defection back to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi [Facebook]
Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, said he can't confirm the details of the deliberation because Obi has not briefed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that the presidential candidate was free to mingle with associates and friends across party lines as he debunked the notion that the meeting could unsettle the Labour Party.

“You know it is difficult to confirm anything at this stage until we see the character and shade of the alliance. So I am still waiting for Obi to discuss it with me. But whatever is the case, we are fine. If it is an alliance that will lead to a better country, why won’t we back it?" Abure told Saturday Punch.

ALSO READ: Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others

“It is Obi’s nature to generally visit people. Whether in the Labour Party or not, he has a lot of friends. His friends cut across party lines. Recall that he once visited Wole Soyinka too. So I see his meeting with Atiku as one of such visits, which may not necessarily have political undertones,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

NBA identifies challenges hindering administration of justice

NBA identifies challenges hindering administration of justice

Rivers’ political wrangling may hurt investors’ confidence – Group warns

Rivers’ political wrangling may hurt investors’ confidence – Group warns

Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

How millions of Nigerians across 100 communities got humanitarian aid in 8 years

How millions of Nigerians across 100 communities got humanitarian aid in 8 years

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen.Solomon Adeola (Yayi). [DCConnect]

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids