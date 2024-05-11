ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Wike was instrumental to Obi's exit from PDP' - Paul Ibe

Segun Adeyemi

Ibe recounted that Wike frustrated the effort to zone the ticket to the southeast because of his ambition to run for president.

Peter Obi and Nyesom Wike [Facebook]
Peter Obi and Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The rift within the PDP began when Atiku Abubakar, who had previously been the party's flagbearer four years earlier, announced his intention to run for the presidency again. This sparked political tension within the party.

However, key figures within the PDP pointed to the party's constitution, arguing that it was the southern region's turn to contend for the presidential ticket, as Atiku had already represented the northern region in the 2019 elections.

Reacting to the antecedent of the feud in the party, Paul Ibe, media aide to Atiku Abubakar, revealed that the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, orchestrated Obi's exit from the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his appearance on the 'MIC ON PODCAST' hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, the Ibe revealed that Atiku was willing to forego his presidential aspiration on the condition that the presidency was micro-zoned to the southeast region where Obi hails from.

Ibe revealed that Wike countered Atiku's condition and promoted that the ticket be thrown open to the three sub-regions in the south (southeast, southwest and south-south).

He said, "Atiku Abubakar didn't in any way force Obi exit from the party. There were factors..The person that we just spoke about...Wike, was also instrumental in the exit of Obi.

"Because Wike had promoted the zoning of the presidency to the south. Atiku Abubakar had said that he was prepared to get himself off the ticket if the party zones the ticket to the southeast."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibe recounted that Wike frustrated the effort to zone the ticket to the southeast because of his ambition to run for president.

Recall that since the start of democratic governance, the southwest and the south-south have held the presidential seat, including the North.

However, the southeast has not been at the helm of affairs since the days of the first republic, which further triggers the question of why the southeast has been marginalised since the end of the Civil War era.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Wike was instrumental to Obi's exit from PDP' - Paul Ibe

'Wike was instrumental to Obi's exit from PDP' - Paul Ibe

Miguel Ovoke: Deceased 4-year-old Brickhall School pupil immortalised

Miguel Ovoke: Deceased 4-year-old Brickhall School pupil immortalised

Matawalle: Lawmaker slammed for allegedly renting protesters against defence minister

Matawalle: Lawmaker slammed for allegedly renting protesters against defence minister

Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fetal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fetal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Groups, Prof. Kailani Muhammed [The Reporters News]

APC group kicks against NLC's ₦615k monthly minimum wage demand

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

Hon. Oko Jumbo.

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker